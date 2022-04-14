Moneybrain BiPS (BIPS) Tokenomics
Moneybrain BiPS (BIPS) Information
The BiPS Exchange Token is a new digital currency backed by Property and Assets. The UK Regulator define BiPS as an Exchange Token. The BiPS Exchange Tokens will be sold in an orderly manner to create stability and value for the BiPS Exchange Token holders. Unlike other digital currencies that have very little behind them, the BiPS network will have cash and property creating stability and liquidity together underpinned by the following four elements:
- Security (Proven regulated platform)
- Trust (Our team)
- Regulation (where appropriate)
- Privacy (Blockchain anonymity via smart contracts and centralized ledger)
The BiPS Exchange Token is used to securely remit, store or trade globally on blockchain Token exchanges, both in and out of FIAT (GBP, USD, Euro) and other digital currencies via the secure BiPS and other Ethereum digital wallets and our global technology platform.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.