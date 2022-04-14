Moneybrain BiPS (BIPS) Information

The BiPS Exchange Token is a new digital currency backed by Property and Assets. The UK Regulator define BiPS as an Exchange Token. The BiPS Exchange Tokens will be sold in an orderly manner to create stability and value for the BiPS Exchange Token holders. Unlike other digital currencies that have very little behind them, the BiPS network will have cash and property creating stability and liquidity together underpinned by the following four elements:

Security (Proven regulated platform) Trust (Our team) Regulation (where appropriate) Privacy (Blockchain anonymity via smart contracts and centralized ledger)

The BiPS Exchange Token is used to securely remit, store or trade globally on blockchain Token exchanges, both in and out of FIAT (GBP, USD, Euro) and other digital currencies via the secure BiPS and other Ethereum digital wallets and our global technology platform.