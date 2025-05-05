Monsterra MAG Price (MAG)
The live price of Monsterra MAG (MAG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Monsterra MAG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Monsterra MAG price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Monsterra MAG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monsterra MAG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monsterra MAG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monsterra MAG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-5.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monsterra MAG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Monsterra is a "Free play and earn", multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks. Reaching 40,000 gamers after 1st week launching, 3,000 gamers at average CCU, Monsterra rockets to be on Top GameFi project on BNB (By DappRadar). The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment. 💥MONSTERRA ECOSYSTEM (8 COMPONENTS): 1/ Gameplay: https://play.monsterra.io/ 2/ DAO: https://dao.monsterra.io/ 3/ Marketplace: https://marketplace.monsterra.io/ 4/ MonsEvent: https://event.monsterra.io/ 5/ Portal Game: coming soon 6/ Bridges (for multi chain): coming soon 7/ Guild Portal- a powerful management tool with no fee: coming soon 8/ MonsTV: coming soon MAG is a secondary token used across all the activities in the Monsterra game. The MAG’s total max supply is uncapped, but an intelligent in-game burning mechanism regulates its supply. MAG can be earned (minted) through quest completion and spent (burned) through multiple gaming activities.
