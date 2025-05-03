Moo Tun Price (MOOTUN)
The live price of Moo Tun (MOOTUN) today is 0.0000522 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.12K USD. MOOTUN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Moo Tun Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Moo Tun price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 98.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MOOTUN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOOTUN price information.
During today, the price change of Moo Tun to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moo Tun to USD was $ -0.0000012075.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moo Tun to USD was $ -0.0000127949.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moo Tun to USD was $ -0.00007174817228366704.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000012075
|-2.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000127949
|-24.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00007174817228366704
|-57.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Moo Tun: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moo Tun (MOO DENGS older Brother) aims to create an unique community involved in a lot of activities such as meme contest , raid contest and a lot more. Moo Tun is a new token build on eth chain with 0% tax on buy and sell and with the liquidity pool burned forever. In the peaceful rivers of Thailand, Moo Tun, a gentle and protective hippo, roams the waters, always watching over his playful younger sister, Moo Deng. Moo Tun is known for his calm demeanor and strong protective instincts, especially when it comes to his sister, who loves to splash and play in the river currents.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MOOTUN to VND
₫1.373643
|1 MOOTUN to AUD
A$0.00008091
|1 MOOTUN to GBP
￡0.00003915
|1 MOOTUN to EUR
€0.000045936
|1 MOOTUN to USD
$0.0000522
|1 MOOTUN to MYR
RM0.000222894
|1 MOOTUN to TRY
₺0.002013354
|1 MOOTUN to JPY
¥0.00756378
|1 MOOTUN to RUB
₽0.004319028
|1 MOOTUN to INR
₹0.004417686
|1 MOOTUN to IDR
Rp0.855737568
|1 MOOTUN to KRW
₩0.073109232
|1 MOOTUN to PHP
₱0.002905452
|1 MOOTUN to EGP
￡E.0.002649672
|1 MOOTUN to BRL
R$0.00029493
|1 MOOTUN to CAD
C$0.000072036
|1 MOOTUN to BDT
৳0.00636318
|1 MOOTUN to NGN
₦0.083653632
|1 MOOTUN to UAH
₴0.00217152
|1 MOOTUN to VES
Bs0.0044892
|1 MOOTUN to PKR
Rs0.014716224
|1 MOOTUN to KZT
₸0.026865252
|1 MOOTUN to THB
฿0.00172782
|1 MOOTUN to TWD
NT$0.001603062
|1 MOOTUN to AED
د.إ0.000191574
|1 MOOTUN to CHF
Fr0.000042804
|1 MOOTUN to HKD
HK$0.00040455
|1 MOOTUN to MAD
.د.م0.000483372
|1 MOOTUN to MXN
$0.001022076