Moonland is a web3 game which combines the quality, fun and engagement of web2 games with the power of blockchain. MTK will allow players to participate in a decentralized economy inside the galactic marketplace, this will greatly enhance gamers experience by allowing them to trade their in-game items with other participants in the game.
The goal for the MTK token is to allow anyone to buy, sell, items, weapons, skins, land, spaceships, spare parts, energy, pets, etc.
Moonland itself is built on unreal engine 5, which means we aimed for quality above all, the music, sound design has been completely built from scratch and customized for each experience inside of Moonland.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Moonland Metaverse Token (MTK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
