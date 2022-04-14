Discover key insights into MoonsDust (MOOND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MoonsDust (MOOND) Information

Reddit Community Points Swap (RCPswap.com) is an Automated Marketing Making DEX protocol deployed on Reddit Arbitrum network.

RCPswap is powered by the MOOND token and is a venture developed by MoonsDust - company based in Cyprus. Currently we support r/Cryptocurrency MOONs and r/Fortnite BRICKs, RCPswap will support every new RCP that Reddit introduce.

RCPswap fees are 0.9% which gets divided between Liquidity Providers- 0.75% and MoonsDust Treasury- 0.15%.

MoonsDust Treasury funds are used to monthly MOOND buyback & burn.

In addition, MoonsDust have also developed MoonSSwap.com which is an atomic swap service for Reddit Community Points that distribute it’s profits among MOOND tokens holders.