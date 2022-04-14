MORK (MORK) Tokenomics
MORK (MORK) Information
Mork is a meme coin powered by a chaotic green cartoon dog with questionable morals, unhinged energy, and a disturbingly accurate grasp of blockchain fundamentals. Born on the Solana network—where speed reigns, fees are nearly nonexistent, and absurdity is basically protocol—Mork skips the empty promises of utility-packed roadmaps and instead delivers pure, community-fueled anarchy. It thrives on viral momentum, meme magic, and the collective madness of a decentralized crowd that’s in on the joke—but still wondering if the joke is sentient. Whether it’s trending on Twitter, infiltrating Telegram threads, or getting tattooed on someone’s leg in a questionable life decision, Mork lives rent-free in the minds of degens and normies alike. It’s not just a coin—it’s a cultural glitch, a lovable menace, and somehow, despite all logic, it works.
MORK (MORK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MORK (MORK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MORK (MORK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MORK (MORK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MORK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MORK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MORK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.