Discover key insights into Motoko (MOTOKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Motoko (MOTOKO) Information

MOTOKO AI Coin is the native token powering Motoko, the first autonomous NFT Agent on The Major platform.

Holders of Motoko Agent Coins can chat 1:1 with Motoko, have governance rights, and a stake in Motoko’s digital evolution as she grows, collaborates, and operates independently.

By participating, users shape the future of decentralized agents, transforming NFTs from static assets into dynamic, self-sustaining entities​.