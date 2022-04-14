MUMMAT (MUMMAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MUMMAT (MUMMAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MUMMAT (MUMMAT) Information Es un meme inspirado en Matt Furie, , nuestro objetivo es llegar a 1M+ y mantenernos ahí. Somos un equipo legítimo con nuestro propio artista que creará contenido diario (2-3 piezas), incluyendo imágenes de memes y animaciones, editor de vídeo de primera que hará vídeos de memes diarios y un cómic con las aventuras del personaje. Merchandising para regalar, NFT en las primeras semanas, serie de animación en el futuro, un creador web y fondos propios para gastar en marketing. Mods, 9 raiders para mantener en el top 10 diario, pagar anuncios dex, soltrending, listados en moontok, NTM, solhunter, comparemarketcap, CG/CMC por supuesto, KOLs, etc. Official Website: https://mummat.org/ Buy MUMMAT Now!

MUMMAT (MUMMAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 818.74M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.09K
All-Time High: $ 0.00144271
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

MUMMAT (MUMMAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MUMMAT (MUMMAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUMMAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUMMAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUMMAT's tokenomics, explore MUMMAT token's live price!

