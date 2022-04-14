MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) Information Mumubit is an innovative multi-chain IDO platform, supporting third-party projects and building its own ecosystem, including mini Telegram games. Founded in 2021 in Toronto, it offers tools for blockchain projects, such as a fundraising platform, a user growth platform, and a Node Builder System. At its core is the MCTP token, powering transactions, rewards, and governance. Mumubit’s Node Builder System includes Validator, Influencer, and Contributor nodes, each with specific roles. Upcoming projects include a decentralized exchange (DEX) and games that integrate MCTP for immersive play and ecosystem engagement. Official Website: https://www.mumubit.com/ Buy MCTP Now!

MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 255.80M $ 255.80M $ 255.80M All-Time High: $ 0.672819 $ 0.672819 $ 0.672819 All-Time Low: $ 0.120023 $ 0.120023 $ 0.120023 Current Price: $ 0.254695 $ 0.254695 $ 0.254695 Learn more about MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) price

MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MUMUBIT TOKEN (MCTP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCTP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCTP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCTP's tokenomics, explore MCTP token's live price!

MCTP Price Prediction Want to know where MCTP might be heading? Our MCTP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

