What is MuratiAI?
MuratiAl is a revolutionary blockchain-based platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (Al) to generate anime-focused images and videos. The platform is designed to cater to the growing demand for anime content, which is becoming increasingly popular among the younger generation and to provide anime fans with high-quality, customizable content that can be used for a wide range of purposes. With MuratiAl, users can create their own unique characters, scenes, and storylines using cutting-edge Al technology. MURATIAI is the native token of MuratiAI and it has its own unique revenue model.
MuratiAI (MURATIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MuratiAI (MURATIAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MURATIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MURATIAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
