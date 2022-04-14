MUSK Gold (MUSK) Tokenomics
$MUSK Gold is the “Gold of the Galaxy,” a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables you to easily send and receive money anywhere throughout our solar system and beyond. Unlike all other cryptocurrencies that were created solely for use on Earth, $MUSK Gold is made for the entire Universe.
$MUSK Gold will fuel the financial ecosystem for the new world that pioneer Elon Musk has spent a decade preparing us for. This near future off-world society, which is not beholden to existing boundaries on Earth, will be based around the five pillars essential for humanity to thrive; Energy, Communication, Transportation, Architecture and a new Financial System. $MUSK Gold will also function as a token rewards based system for utilities in sectors such as sustainable energy, electric vehicles and advanced communication.
Together, we will create a better future for all humanity...both on Earth, and beyond!
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUSK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUSK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MUSK Price Prediction
Disclaimer
