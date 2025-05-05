MXGP Fan Token Price (MXGP)
The live price of MXGP Fan Token (MXGP) today is 0.00150609 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.47K USD. MXGP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MXGP Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MXGP Fan Token price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.89M USD
During today, the price change of MXGP Fan Token to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MXGP Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0003321472.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MXGP Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0002938246.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MXGP Fan Token to USD was $ +0.0000817386168648781.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003321472
|-22.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002938246
|-19.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000817386168648781
|+5.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of MXGP Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-1.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MXGP Fan Token is the BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. With the token, MXGP gives fans the opportunity to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MXGP to VND
₫39.63275835
|1 MXGP to AUD
A$0.0023193786
|1 MXGP to GBP
￡0.0011295675
|1 MXGP to EUR
€0.0013253592
|1 MXGP to USD
$0.00150609
|1 MXGP to MYR
RM0.006325578
|1 MXGP to TRY
₺0.0580898913
|1 MXGP to JPY
¥0.2172836043
|1 MXGP to RUB
₽0.1245235212
|1 MXGP to INR
₹0.1270085697
|1 MXGP to IDR
Rp24.6899960496
|1 MXGP to KRW
₩2.0802265689
|1 MXGP to PHP
₱0.0835126905
|1 MXGP to EGP
￡E.0.076208154
|1 MXGP to BRL
R$0.0085545912
|1 MXGP to CAD
C$0.0020784042
|1 MXGP to BDT
৳0.183592371
|1 MXGP to NGN
₦2.4213559539
|1 MXGP to UAH
₴0.062653344
|1 MXGP to VES
Bs0.13253592
|1 MXGP to PKR
Rs0.4245968928
|1 MXGP to KZT
₸0.7799437674
|1 MXGP to THB
฿0.0497160309
|1 MXGP to TWD
NT$0.0448061775
|1 MXGP to AED
د.إ0.0055273503
|1 MXGP to CHF
Fr0.0012349938
|1 MXGP to HKD
HK$0.0116721975
|1 MXGP to MAD
.د.م0.0139463934
|1 MXGP to MXN
$0.029519364