MBE is a new metaverse crypto digital ecology, an updated iteration on the basis of the traditional blockchain ecology, issuing new digital Token and opening up more brand new application scenarios. The MBE community has carried out a reform of the traditional financial sector, aiming to reform the entire blockchain market. The community issued a new digital token of the same name, CIRCLE, which deepens the depth of the DeFi domain and builds a new consensus concept and pass-through economic model of the metaverse game ecology. MBE utilizes a highly autonomous community with its own circulating currency, allowing users to build new content, socialization, order and economy in a world of their own. MBE establishes a new set of game play and LP pledge mining operation model, aiming to build a decentralized metaverse ecosystem of DeFi+Web3.0+Chain Tour+NFT.
Understanding the tokenomics of MxmBoxcEus Token (MBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
