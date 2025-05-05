What is My Master War (MAT)

MyMasterWar is a DeFi x NFT gaming ecosystem with the difference that blockchain technology is applied to the game, along with Free Play to Earn and Profit Sharing model. Unlike many other NFT Games, MyMasterWar does not require players to spend any money to start playing, which revolves around the plot: Humans crave power, desire to live forever, want to change heaven and earth, and master the vast universe. To do this, humans need an evolution in both their thought and power. The best scientists in the world have researched, invented, and refined the most elite genes in history. Players, as kings to rule their kingdoms, have to cross time and space, create real battles to improve and evolve themselves. The first set of MyMasterWar takes place in the Middle Ages. The game system supports multiple platforms and multiple devices: Web games (PC, mobile phone, tablet), Android, and iOS. The second part will be in the future when humans cross time and space to build their Virtual Metaverse Empires. Players will no longer use traditional devices such as laptops or mobile phones to participate in the game, instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world, transform into gods with endless strength and abilities to create and conquer the new worlds.

My Master War (MAT) Resource Official Website