Myancat is a living meme on Manta Pacific and launched on Gull Launcher of Gull Network.
80% of supply will be locked and deployed onto Gull Network. 10% of supply will be airdropped to community and supported of Gull VIP NFT holders 10% of supply will be used for marketing purposes
Flibberdy jibberish, zippity zoppity, Wibble wobble, dippity doppity!
Fizzing, buzzing, wacky words galore, Gibberish gibberish, let's explore!
Gibberish gibberish, a joyful spree, Talk like MyanCat, moon we will see!
Understanding the tokenomics of MyanCat Coin (MYAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MYAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MYAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.