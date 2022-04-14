Myspace Girls (MSG) Information

Before Vine. Before TikTok. Before OnlyFans... there was MySpace.

MySpace Girls is a nightly livestream series meets meme coin — where early 2000s internet chaos gets a modern upgrade.

We go live every night on Pump.fun, blending real-time content, community voting, and internet drama with a coin attached. Think social media livestreaming with a market cap — and every stream pushes the momentum of $MSG.

This isn’t just nostalgia. We’re bringing back Top 8s, fan polls, comment walls, and the messy, addictive energy of the MySpace era — live and unfiltered. No charts. No lectures. No playbook. Just creators, content, and a coin that rides the vibe. You don’t need to know crypto. You just need to be online.