N GameFi (N) Information N GameFi is a decentralized gaming ecosystem designed to integrate play-to-earn mechanics with sustainable tokenomics. The project introduces a native token that is used for in-game transactions, leaderboard rewards, and community-driven governance. Unlike speculative meme tokens, N GameFi emphasizes real use cases, including game participation, prize distribution, and player-to-player economy. The token contract includes features such as adjustable transaction fees to support liquidity, development, and community rewards. These mechanisms are not controlled by a single entity but are subject to community governance, ensuring transparency and fairness. The project’s purpose is to bridge traditional gaming and blockchain by enabling developers to integrate their games into the ecosystem while allowing players to earn and use tokens seamlessly. Official Website: https://nnnnn.fun Buy N Now!

N GameFi (N) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for N GameFi (N), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 375.99K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 442.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 849.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00178487 All-Time Low: $ 0.00083305 Current Price: $ 0.00085236

N GameFi (N) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of N GameFi (N) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of N tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many N tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand N's tokenomics, explore N token's live price!

