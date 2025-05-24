Naxion Price (NXN)
The live price of Naxion (NXN) today is 0.074109 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NXN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Naxion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.03K USD
- Naxion price change within the day is +5.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NXN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXN price information.
During today, the price change of Naxion to USD was $ +0.00399601.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Naxion to USD was $ -0.0026220282.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Naxion to USD was $ -0.0043930555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Naxion to USD was $ -0.00749069237519361.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00399601
|+5.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0026220282
|-3.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0043930555
|-5.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00749069237519361
|-9.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Naxion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+5.70%
+4.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Naxion is a Layer1 Public Blockchain mainnet that is suitable for the general use of a series of software and surrounding resources ecosystems that are based on distributed or open data hubs. Naxion offers users high level of security, fast speeds and affordable costs. It supports smart contracts and facilitates the creation of decentralized applications(DApps). NXN is created by mining as a proof-of-work (PoW) method. What makes Naxion special is that it overcomes the shortcomings of POW while remaining faithful to the basics of PoW blockchain. While adopting the POW method that most faithfully implements decentralization, it also adopts independently developed secure node technology to process transactions at a speed similar to the POS method (maximum 1500 TPS) and design an inexpensive gas fee structure. Fast speed and low-cost gas fee made it possible to build an independent network ecosystem without supporting a separate Layer 2 solution. Meanwhile, it is eco-friendly by preventing access to ASICS without providing a node, thereby preventing unnecessary power consumption in addition to the power required for node operation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NXN to VND
₫1,900.228869
|1 NXN to AUD
A$0.11338677
|1 NXN to GBP
￡0.05409957
|1 NXN to EUR
€0.06447483
|1 NXN to USD
$0.074109
|1 NXN to MYR
RM0.31348107
|1 NXN to TRY
₺2.88135792
|1 NXN to JPY
¥10.56423795
|1 NXN to RUB
₽5.88944223
|1 NXN to INR
₹6.30445263
|1 NXN to IDR
Rp1,195.30628427
|1 NXN to KRW
₩101.24178708
|1 NXN to PHP
₱4.10119206
|1 NXN to EGP
￡E.3.69655692
|1 NXN to BRL
R$0.41797476
|1 NXN to CAD
C$0.10152933
|1 NXN to BDT
৳9.02944056
|1 NXN to NGN
₦117.81997038
|1 NXN to UAH
₴3.07700568
|1 NXN to VES
Bs6.966246
|1 NXN to PKR
Rs20.89280928
|1 NXN to KZT
₸37.9067535
|1 NXN to THB
฿2.40706032
|1 NXN to TWD
NT$2.22104673
|1 NXN to AED
د.إ0.27198003
|1 NXN to CHF
Fr0.06076938
|1 NXN to HKD
HK$0.58027347
|1 NXN to MAD
.د.م0.68106171
|1 NXN to MXN
$1.42585716