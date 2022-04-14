NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) Tokenomics
NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) Information
The NeftyBlocks NFT platform is a state-of-the-art platform for creating, trading, and managing NFTs on the WAX Blockchain. Our goal is to empower creators and collectors by providing them with the tools they need to easily create, trade, and manage their NFTs.
To achieve this, we work closely with the NFT community to understand their needs and deliver tools that meet those needs. We also aim to incentivize participation on the NeftyBlocks platform by providing value to all stakeholders.
One of the ways we're doing this is by introducing the NEFTY token. The NEFTY token serves multiple purposes on the platform, including incentivizing the creation and trading of NFTs and providing liquidity. Additionally, secondary market fees on the NeftyBlocks marketplace are shared back with the community of stakers of the NEFTY token.
Our approach is based on the belief that sustainable growth can only occur when all stakeholders benefit. Through the NEFTY token, we aim to give creators, buyers, and sellers a say in the future of the platform, while also rewarding them for their active use of NeftyBlocks.
NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NeftyBlocks (NEFTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NeftyBlocks (NEFTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NEFTY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NEFTY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NEFTY's tokenomics, explore NEFTY token's live price!
NEFTY Price Prediction
Want to know where NEFTY might be heading? Our NEFTY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.