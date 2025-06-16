NEND Price (NEND)
The live price of NEND (NEND) today is 0.00225221 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NEND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEND Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NEND price change within the day is -19.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of NEND to USD was $ -0.000542747729638263.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NEND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NEND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NEND to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000542747729638263
|-19.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NEND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+14.53%
-19.41%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NEND is a RWA refinancing protocol lowering risks intertwined with all financial activities. Every participant in the in NEND ecosystem has exposure to multiple yield opportunities while lowering impermanent loss risks protected by various unique tools and insurance funds. Its unique features like EABs and Trust Deeds along with leveraged loans against RWA help lenders, borrowers and stakers reduce their risks drastically.
