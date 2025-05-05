Neptune Finance Price (NEP)
The live price of Neptune Finance (NEP) today is 0.03787931 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.04K USD. NEP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neptune Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Neptune Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.11M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEP price information.
During today, the price change of Neptune Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neptune Finance to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neptune Finance to USD was $ -0.0316615235.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neptune Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0316615235
|-83.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Neptune Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Neptune positions itself as the premier decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Swell Network, leveraging the ve(3,3) concentrated liquidity model and an innovative DEX aggregator to deliver unmatched swap rates and an exceptional user experience. With an innovative approach to liquidity aggregation and efficient trading, Neptune empowers both traders and liquidity providers to navigate the complexities of DeFi effortlessly. Advanced features, such as the Innovative AMM and Powerful Dex Aggregator, ensure users access the best rates by dynamically scanning multiple liquidity sources. Additionally, Neptune employs a governance and rewards system tailored to promote fair token distribution and sustained ecosystem growth.
