Ness LAB is committed to building an information economy around CoinNess, where the creation, consumption, and distribution of abundant information are powered by the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, and are able to connect and transcend geographical boundaries.
NESS is the native token of Ness Lab. It is designed to connect users with stakeholders, and offer a unique rewards system to incentivize active participation and contribution to the platform's growth.
The NESS token plays a key role in incentivizing and aligning the interests of all parties within the ecosystem. By creating a system of rewards and incentive system that benefits service providers, users, and business partners alike, NESS can help to foster collaboration and innovation within the ecosystem, ultimately leading to its long-term growth and success.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NESS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NESS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
