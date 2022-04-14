Discover key insights into Never Go Full (RETARD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Never Go Full (RETARD) Information

The $Retard ticker was given to the degens on crypto tiwtter when a term used from the movie Tropic Thunder was brought to life “Never Go Full Retard”.

The term retard is used a lot in the meme coin space, a lot of degenerates in the trenches aping aimlessly - “Retard”

We rebranded the ticker to make it a fun meme for all the degens in the trenches trying to find a cup, community but instead we gave birth to the “Retard Cabal” - Alpha for the retards lol

When the chart is pumping we may go full retard but in the mean time we will give out the advice to these degens as they join the RETARD CABAL - NEVER GO FULL RETARD.