The $Retard ticker was given to the degens on crypto tiwtter when a term used from the movie Tropic Thunder was brought to life “Never Go Full Retard”.
The term retard is used a lot in the meme coin space, a lot of degenerates in the trenches aping aimlessly - “Retard”
We rebranded the ticker to make it a fun meme for all the degens in the trenches trying to find a cup, community but instead we gave birth to the “Retard Cabal” - Alpha for the retards lol
When the chart is pumping we may go full retard but in the mean time we will give out the advice to these degens as they join the RETARD CABAL - NEVER GO FULL RETARD.
Understanding the tokenomics of Never Go Full (RETARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RETARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RETARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.