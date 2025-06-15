NextPlace Price (SN48)
The live price of NextPlace (SN48) today is 1.41 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.75M USD. SN48 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NextPlace Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NextPlace price change within the day is -3.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN48 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN48 price information.
During today, the price change of NextPlace to USD was $ -0.05420568724295.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NextPlace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NextPlace to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NextPlace to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.05420568724295
|-3.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NextPlace: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.51%
-3.70%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of NextPlace (SN48) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN48 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SN48 to VND
₫37,104.15
|1 SN48 to AUD
A$2.1573
|1 SN48 to GBP
￡1.0293
|1 SN48 to EUR
€1.2126
|1 SN48 to USD
$1.41
|1 SN48 to MYR
RM5.9784
|1 SN48 to TRY
₺55.5399
|1 SN48 to JPY
¥203.1951
|1 SN48 to RUB
₽112.518
|1 SN48 to INR
₹121.4151
|1 SN48 to IDR
Rp23,114.7504
|1 SN48 to KRW
₩1,926.2292
|1 SN48 to PHP
₱79.0587
|1 SN48 to EGP
￡E.70.0911
|1 SN48 to BRL
R$7.8114
|1 SN48 to CAD
C$1.9035
|1 SN48 to BDT
৳172.4289
|1 SN48 to NGN
₦2,175.912
|1 SN48 to UAH
₴58.5291
|1 SN48 to VES
Bs141
|1 SN48 to PKR
Rs398.9736
|1 SN48 to KZT
₸723.8094
|1 SN48 to THB
฿45.6558
|1 SN48 to TWD
NT$41.6514
|1 SN48 to AED
د.إ5.1747
|1 SN48 to CHF
Fr1.1421
|1 SN48 to HKD
HK$11.0544
|1 SN48 to MAD
.د.م12.8451
|1 SN48 to MXN
$26.7336