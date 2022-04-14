NFsTay (STAY) Information

property management experience in the UK, NFsTay is a unique platform that integrates the realms of short-term accommodation rentals with blockchain technology. The platform offers an innovative approach to managing short-term rental properties by leveraging NFT memberships and STAY tokens. NFsTay's core offering is its NFT, which represents a membership, providing exclusive benefits and privileges to its members. By purchasing an NFT, travellers gain access to a premium travellers club, allowing them to participate in the token economy. This membership not only offers a sense of community but also provides tangible rewards that can be utilized within the NFsTay ecosystem. The STAY token serves as the digital currency within the NFsTay platform, offering a convenient and secure payment method for booking accommodations. If you don't intend to use your tokens for travel, you can sell them using the Decentralized Exchange: PancakeSwap, converting them into cash. NFsTay aims to create a seamless and rewarding experience for travellers while leveraging the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency. By integrating NFT memberships and STAY tokens into its platform, NFsTay offers an innovative solution that benefits both its members and property owners, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the short-term accommodation rental industry.