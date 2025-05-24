NiiFi Price (NIIFI)
The live price of NiiFi (NIIFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NIIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NiiFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.00K USD
- NiiFi price change within the day is -32.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NIIFI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of NiiFi to USD was $ -0.000278193600865113.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NiiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NiiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NiiFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000278193600865113
|-32.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-79.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NiiFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
-32.89%
-33.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NiiFi is built on patent-pending scaling technology allowing for instant finality, low cost and predictable gas/transaction fees, interoperability, and composability. NiiFi has been built with the future in mind. NiiFi will be used to solve real business problems and will give more back to users by providing simple, elegant and user-friendly tools. NiiFi is DeFi for the masses.
