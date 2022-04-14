Discover key insights into NimoAI (NIMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

NimoAI (NIMO) Information

NimoAI is an AI-powered content generation engine that automates Social Media Management and maintains your brand's Social Media presence through automated posting, replying, retweeting, and content generation and sharing based on intelligent decision-making and targeted account following.

NimoAI augments millions of human SMM Managers by automating daily, engaging content to generate brand awareness, user acquisition, cost and time saving and contextually relevant content.

It can generate posts, images, memes, NFT’s, marketing insights and news, videos with an avatar and more.