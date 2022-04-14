Nirvana Chain (NAC) Tokenomics
Nirvana Chain (NAC) Information
Nirvana Chain: Born for decentralized application development.
Support multiple consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain computing and other innovative technologies. Support diverse consensus mechanisms, distributed storage, dynamic pricing, anti-quantum computing, cross-chain operations and other innovative technologies
Nirvana Chain hopes to improve the public chain ecology through its own advanced technology concept.Realize decentralized applications with low learning threshold and ease of use.The perfect application of the traditional technology ecology into the chain change.
Application main chain: based on POWF consensus mechanism . Application instance: logic chain (DPOS/Custom) + data chain (DAG)
The consensus layer is the core part of the blockchain protocol, which defines the consensus algorithm and block data paradigm. NA uses an innovative heterogeneous composite chain consensus mechanisms ,Users can choose the consensus mechanism that best suits their application requirements.
Lightweight Turing complete virtual machine developed by NA Ecosystem. A high-performance block chain network distributor aims to provide an efficient, convenient, stable, secure and scalable custom blockchain system. It is not a simulation of a physical machine through an operating system. NVM supports microservice architecture, , At the same time, it has the function of dynamic analysis, which can realize the development of dynamic Web rendering (similar to ASP/PHP/JSP)
Nirvana Chain (NAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nirvana Chain (NAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nirvana Chain (NAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nirvana Chain (NAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NAC's tokenomics, explore NAC token's live price!
NAC Price Prediction
Want to know where NAC might be heading? Our NAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.