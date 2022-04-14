Nitro Network (NCASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nitro Network (NCASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nitro Network (NCASH) Information Nitro Network is building a world of private communication networks powered by IoT together with LoRaWAN/3G/4G and 5G. This hyperconnected world is the IoT alternative to cellular networks unlocking a $3 trillion market opportunity. We believe our decentralised private telecom networks is a gamechanger built on a blockchain with our proprietary token NCash at the core that drives utility and value from unlimited use cases. We are creating an inclusive ecosystem incentivizing users to own, operate and earn from the private networks of the future. Official Website: https://nitro.network/

Nitro Network (NCASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.62B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.35K
All-Time High: $ 0.00007447
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Nitro Network (NCASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nitro Network (NCASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NCASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NCASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NCASH's tokenomics, explore NCASH token's live price!

