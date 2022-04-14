Niza (NIZA) Information

Niza (NIZA) is a next-generation digital asset built on the BNB Chain (BEP20), designed to power a dynamic and expanding ecosystem of financial services, staking opportunities, and global adoption initiatives.

With a total supply of 150 million tokens, Niza embraces a deflationary model supported by progressive burning mechanisms, staking rewards, and ecosystem incentives. This structured approach ensures long-term sustainability, stable liquidity, and continuous value creation for holders and participants.

The purpose of Niza is to serve as more than just a digital currency. It acts as a medium of exchange, a utility token for ecosystem engagement, and a store of value that benefits from scarcity-driven growth. By integrating staking, partnerships, and community-driven development, Niza aims to strengthen its position as a trusted and impactful project in the blockchain space.

At its core, Niza represents transparency, innovation, and community empowerment—three pillars that guide its mission to create a globally accessible digital asset with real-world utility and long-term growth potential.