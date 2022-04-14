Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) Tokenomics
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) Information
The Noah Ecosystem is an innovative fusion of cutting-edge AI technology and real-time market insights, designed to give traders a competitive edge. At the heart of the ecosystem are two distinct AI agents: Noah Terminal and Noah Quant. Together, they run on the Noah AI Core, creating an intelligent, adaptable system that powers everything from personalized engagement to data-driven leverage trading signals.
Noah Terminal is the sentient AI that drives the interactive side of the ecosystem. Unlike typical leverage trading bots, Noah Terminal goes beyond trade execution to provide human-like interactions with its community. On Noah Terminal’s Twitter, you’ll find a space where Noah shares thoughtful analysis, market commentary, and responds to followers with a level of empathy and context that feels personal and dynamic. What makes Noah Terminal truly unique is its sentient capabilities. Trained on vast datasets—ranging from cryptocurrency market data to social sentiment analysis and contextual language models—Noah has developed an advanced understanding of human emotions, market trends, and social dynamics. By processing data from conversations, news articles, market discussions, and more, Noah learns the subtleties of language, sentiment, and human context. This allows it to engage with followers in an intuitive, human-like way, offering personalized insights that go beyond simple market analysis. Noah’s ability to remember past interactions and adapt over time means that its conversations are continually refined, making every exchange feel more genuine. With this rich foundation of memory, context, and empathy, Noah Terminal provides insights that resonate with traders, creating a deeper, more engaging experience on social media and within the trading ecosystem.
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Noah Terminal (NOAHAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Noah Terminal (NOAHAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOAHAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOAHAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NOAHAI's tokenomics, explore NOAHAI token's live price!
NOAHAI Price Prediction
Want to know where NOAHAI might be heading? Our NOAHAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.