NoahSwap Price (NOAH)
The live price of NoahSwap (NOAH) today is 0.110225 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOAH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NoahSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NoahSwap price change within the day is +0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOAH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOAH price information.
During today, the price change of NoahSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NoahSwap to USD was $ +0.0096075416.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NoahSwap to USD was $ -0.0093332357.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NoahSwap to USD was $ -0.111224434136448.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0096075416
|+8.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0093332357
|-8.46%
|90 Days
|$ -0.111224434136448
|-50.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of NoahSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.04%
-1.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Noah Protocol is an open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and is committed to creating high-quality products and services. NOAH is the governance token of Noah Protocol based on EOS EVM, and the total number of tokens is 21M. Users can jointly participate in the construction of the agreement and gain more benefits through the proof of rights and interests. The mission of the Noah protocol is to provide accessible financial opportunities to the encrypted public through secure and transparent support and to decentralize traditional finance through sustainable and community-driven and create a fair economy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOAH to VND
₫2,826.279225
|1 NOAH to AUD
A$0.16864425
|1 NOAH to GBP
￡0.08046425
|1 NOAH to EUR
€0.09589575
|1 NOAH to USD
$0.110225
|1 NOAH to MYR
RM0.46625175
|1 NOAH to TRY
₺4.285548
|1 NOAH to JPY
¥15.71257375
|1 NOAH to RUB
₽8.75958075
|1 NOAH to INR
₹9.37684075
|1 NOAH to IDR
Rp1,777.82233175
|1 NOAH to KRW
₩150.580577
|1 NOAH to PHP
₱6.0998515
|1 NOAH to EGP
￡E.5.498023
|1 NOAH to BRL
R$0.621669
|1 NOAH to CAD
C$0.15100825
|1 NOAH to BDT
৳13.429814
|1 NOAH to NGN
₦175.2379095
|1 NOAH to UAH
₴4.576542
|1 NOAH to VES
Bs10.36115
|1 NOAH to PKR
Rs31.074632
|1 NOAH to KZT
₸56.3800875
|1 NOAH to THB
฿3.580108
|1 NOAH to TWD
NT$3.30344325
|1 NOAH to AED
د.إ0.40452575
|1 NOAH to CHF
Fr0.0903845
|1 NOAH to HKD
HK$0.86306175
|1 NOAH to MAD
.د.م1.01296775
|1 NOAH to MXN
$2.120729