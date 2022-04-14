NoahSwap (NOAH) Information

Noah Protocol is an open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and is committed to creating high-quality products and services. NOAH is the governance token of Noah Protocol based on EOS EVM, and the total number of tokens is 21M. Users can jointly participate in the construction of the agreement and gain more benefits through the proof of rights and interests. The mission of the Noah protocol is to provide accessible financial opportunities to the encrypted public through secure and transparent support and to decentralize traditional finance through sustainable and community-driven and create a fair economy.