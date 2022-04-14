NoahSwap (NOAH) Tokenomics
Noah Protocol is an open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and is committed to creating high-quality products and services. NOAH is the governance token of Noah Protocol based on EOS EVM, and the total number of tokens is 21M. Users can jointly participate in the construction of the agreement and gain more benefits through the proof of rights and interests. The mission of the Noah protocol is to provide accessible financial opportunities to the encrypted public through secure and transparent support and to decentralize traditional finance through sustainable and community-driven and create a fair economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of NoahSwap (NOAH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NOAH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NOAH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
