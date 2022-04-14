Nomad (NOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nomad (NOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nomad (NOM) Information $NOM is a cutting-edge meme coin designed for the modern DeFi investor. Embracing a zero buy tax and a minimal 0.01% sell tax, this token prioritizes accessibility and profitability. Fully decentralized and secured by WAGMI, $NOM supports an innovative tipping feature poised to revolutionize token utility in the crypto space. With 100% of the supply locked in liquidity and a transparent, open-source smart contract, $NOM offers a secure and dynamic investment opportunity. Dive into the future of meme coins with $NOM, where community engagement and rapid growth converge. Official Website: https://warpcast.com/~/channel/nomadicframe Buy NOM Now!

Market Cap: $ 10.15K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.15K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Nomad (NOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nomad (NOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOM's tokenomics, explore NOM token's live price!

