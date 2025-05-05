NOME Price (NOME)
The live price of NOME (NOME) today is 0.00431791 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.79K USD. NOME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NOME Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- NOME price change within the day is -67.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.52M USD
During today, the price change of NOME to USD was $ -0.00898666041116104.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NOME to USD was $ -0.0040912080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NOME to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NOME to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00898666041116104
|-67.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0040912080
|-94.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of NOME: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-67.54%
-75.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NOME Protocol is a synthetic algorithmic stablecoin system designed to strengthen the Berachain ecosystem. At its core, it leverages USDBr, Berachain’s native algostable, to create sustainable and scalable financial mechanisms. Unlike traditional bonding mechanisms, NOME introduces the Stabilization Module—a model that absorbs excess liquidity during expansion phases and directs it to Protocol-Owned Liquidity (POL). These reserves are then strategically deployed to maintain the USDBr peg, ensuring long-term stability and resilience. Current Metrics of protocol: 5M TVL, Top-20 protocols in Berachain ecosystem.
