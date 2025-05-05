Nord Ai Price (NOAI)
The live price of Nord Ai (NOAI) today is 0.00003213 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.43K USD. NOAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nord Ai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nord Ai price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 200.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOAI price information.
During today, the price change of Nord Ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nord Ai to USD was $ -0.0000061322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nord Ai to USD was $ -0.0000104609.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nord Ai to USD was $ -0.00003129301226083218.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000061322
|-19.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000104609
|-32.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00003129301226083218
|-49.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nord Ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nord AI simplifies blockchain data, offering innovative features that make it easy for users to track ERC-20 tokens, monitor wallet activity, and gain actionable insights. With an intuitive interface and cutting-edge AI technology, Nord AI provides users with real-time analysis of wallet transactions, token movements, and key metrics that matter most. Whether you're an investor seeking deeper insights into your portfolio, a project looking to understand token distribution, or a developer exploring blockchain interactions, Nord AI equips you with the tools to stay ahead. It doesn’t just present data; it transforms it into meaningful visualizations, making complex blockchain ecosystems easier to navigate. As Nord AI evolves, it will continue to integrate support for additional blockchain networks, deliver more advanced predictive analytics, and enhance community tools like Telegram bots for instant updates. With a focus on accessibility and innovation, Nord AI aims to be the go-to platform for anyone in the crypto space seeking clarity and control over their data.
