Nostradamus (NOSTRA) Information Nostradamus is a groundbreaking Web3 platform that transforms the art of prediction into a dynamic and rewarding experience. Drawing inspiration from the legendary seer Nostradamus, this platform bridges the gap between foresight and technology, offering users an engaging way to predict token prices and real-world events. By leveraging blockchain technology, Nostradamus ensures transparency, fairness, and a decentralized approach to prediction markets. The platform is designed to empower users with intuitive tools and gamified features that make forecasting accessible to everyone, from seasoned crypto enthusiasts to curious newcomers. Official Website: https://www.imnostradamus.com/ Whitepaper: https://nostradamus-3.gitbook.io/nostradamus/

Nostradamus (NOSTRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nostradamus (NOSTRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.93K $ 44.93K $ 44.93K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.93K $ 44.93K $ 44.93K All-Time High: $ 0.01347805 $ 0.01347805 $ 0.01347805 All-Time Low: $ 0.0041947 $ 0.0041947 $ 0.0041947 Current Price: $ 0.00451929 $ 0.00451929 $ 0.00451929 Learn more about Nostradamus (NOSTRA) price

Nostradamus (NOSTRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nostradamus (NOSTRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOSTRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOSTRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOSTRA's tokenomics, explore NOSTRA token's live price!

