Not Financial Advice Price (NFAI)
The live price of Not Financial Advice (NFAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 57.00K USD. NFAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Not Financial Advice Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Not Financial Advice price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 84.75M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NFAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NFAI price information.
During today, the price change of Not Financial Advice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Not Financial Advice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Not Financial Advice to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Not Financial Advice to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-53.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Not Financial Advice: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NFAi is a decentralized Hedge Fund experiment that aims to use the power of neural net technology to make leverage trading decisions on decentralized leverage trading platforms. Profits from this experiement will be used to fund further development and reward holders via buybacks, burns, and an upcoming staking module.
