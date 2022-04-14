nsurance (N) Tokenomics
The Road to A Safer DeFi Joi(n) us as we introduce an innovative token that aligns seamlessly with the interests of $NFAI and provides a game changing insurance protocol with a multitude of benefits for the entire crypto space.
Security: One third of fees collected fund an insurance pool, utilized to refund n stakers in case of an emergency
Burning: Pairing tokens with $N will burn any token paired with each trade.
Yield Staking: Stake your favorite tokens for yield in n
Price Stability: By scaling to more pools, price stability is achieved. We aim to be a better option that pairing with Eth or any stable due to burning your communities tokens with each trade.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for nsurance (N), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
nsurance (N) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of nsurance (N) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of N tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many N tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand N's tokenomics, explore N token's live price!
N Price Prediction
Want to know where N might be heading? Our N price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.