Nucleon is a liquid staking solution for Conflux PoS backed by industry-leading staking providers. Nucleon lets users stake their CFX- without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure.
When staking with Nucleon, users receive xCFX tokens on a 1:1 basis representing their staked CFX. xCFX balances can be used like regular CFX to earn yields and lending rewards, and are updated on a daily basis to reflect your CFX staking rewards. Note that there are no lock-ups when staking with Nucleon, and have minimum deposits of 1 CFX to decrease DDoS risks. When using Nucleon, staking rewards will be compound in real-time, allowing for participation in the securing of Conflux without the associated risks and downside potential.
NUT is Nucleon’s governance token, which can be staked to vote and boost staking interest rewards. NUT token allocations are defined by the project team, and will be tradeable on secondary markets.
Our goal is to solve the problems associated with Conflux PoS staking - illiquidity, immovability and accessibility - making staked CFX liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of CFX to improve security of the Conflux network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nucleon (NUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
