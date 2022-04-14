Nucleus AI (NUAI) Tokenomics
Nucleus AI (NUAI) Information
Nucleus AI – Where AI meets Blockchain Innovation !!
Are you ready to simplify blockchain development? Say goodbye to complicated coding and hello to Nucleus AI, the ultimate no-code platform designed to empower anyone to create tokens, smart contracts, and dApps with ease! 💡
Whether you’re an experienced developer or a complete newbie to blockchain, Nucleus AI provides the tools you need to turn your ideas into reality. With the power of artificial intelligence and seamless integrations, we’re making blockchain accessible for all!
Nucleus AI (NUAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nucleus AI (NUAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Nucleus AI (NUAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Nucleus AI (NUAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NUAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NUAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
