Nuna Price (NUNA)
The live price of Nuna (NUNA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NUNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nuna Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Nuna price change within the day is -5.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NUNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NUNA price information.
During today, the price change of Nuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nuna to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nuna to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.55%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nuna: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-5.88%
-1.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NUNA PROJECT ART is a collective of artists and creators. The NUNA token was launched on 21/10/2021 on Stellar blockchain and in 3 days all the public sale supply went sold out. NUNA team is based in Estonia. Art and culture are part of our life and characterise the society in which we live. NUNA is an artistic initiative that aims to support artistic creation, dissemination and research. Our goal is to facilitate the access of the artistic community to the science and the new technologies. NUNA promotes team work between artists from different disciplines, operating in channels such as NFTs platforms, social, residences, workshops.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NUNA to VND
₫--
|1 NUNA to AUD
A$--
|1 NUNA to GBP
￡--
|1 NUNA to EUR
€--
|1 NUNA to USD
$--
|1 NUNA to MYR
RM--
|1 NUNA to TRY
₺--
|1 NUNA to JPY
¥--
|1 NUNA to RUB
₽--
|1 NUNA to INR
₹--
|1 NUNA to IDR
Rp--
|1 NUNA to KRW
₩--
|1 NUNA to PHP
₱--
|1 NUNA to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NUNA to BRL
R$--
|1 NUNA to CAD
C$--
|1 NUNA to BDT
৳--
|1 NUNA to NGN
₦--
|1 NUNA to UAH
₴--
|1 NUNA to VES
Bs--
|1 NUNA to PKR
Rs--
|1 NUNA to KZT
₸--
|1 NUNA to THB
฿--
|1 NUNA to TWD
NT$--
|1 NUNA to AED
د.إ--
|1 NUNA to CHF
Fr--
|1 NUNA to HKD
HK$--
|1 NUNA to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NUNA to MXN
$--