What Is OceanFi?
OceanFi is an extensive fitness ecosystem, encompassing a Fitness App, a wide array of Innovative Integrations, Social Wellness Features, DeFi Components, a layer-1 Solution, the Fitness Metaverse, and an AI Trainer portal. Seamlessly merging sports science with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven algorithms, OceanFi delivers a diverse range of services and experiences tailored for fitness enthusiasts while incentivizing and rewarding their performance to foster a sustainable and fulfilling community
What makes OceanFi Unique?
1, Tech Integration AI-Powered Personalization:
- AI & IOT Integration: The heart of OceanFi lies in its AI tracking system. This AI learns from user preferences and performance, tailoring workouts to specific goals and progress.
- AI Trainer: Personalized wellness is the key to unlocking your full potential. With real-time tracking, instant feedback, personalized recommendations, progress tracking, convenience, and empowerment functions, it's a game-changer in your wellness journey.
Privacy & Data Management: This extends from the physical world to the immersive metaverse, ensuring that our users can readily access and monetize their valuable data, all while maintaining their privacy.
Defi features & Blockchain Integration: Whether you're earning tokens through exercise, participating in DeFi practices, providing liquidity, shaping the platform's governance, or owning NFTs, OceanFi's DeFi ecosystem is a powerful extension of your financial toolkit.
Layer-1 Solutions: Our integration of Layer-1 solutions represents a significant stride in enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and sustainability of our platfo
2, OceanFi breaks down motivational barriers by fostering a supportive social environment and incentivizing participation, transforming fitness into a social experience.
- Vibrant Social Elements Fostering Interaction
- Group Workouts and Challenge
- Educational Center, Trainer, and Expert Interaction
Explore key tokenomics and price data for OceanFi (OCF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
OceanFi (OCF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of OceanFi (OCF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of OCF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many OCF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.