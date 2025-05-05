Odyssey Price (OCN)
The live price of Odyssey (OCN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 157.02K USD. OCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Odyssey Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Odyssey price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the OCN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate OCN price information.
During today, the price change of Odyssey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Odyssey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Odyssey to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Odyssey to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Odyssey: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-0.63%
+1.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big - aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction. The Odyssey website lists 9 advisors, with its primary two being Yi Shi, the CEO of Shanghai’s Avazu Holding, a leading global advertising platform, and Justin Sun, the backbone of the TRON cryptocurrency. The advisory team also includes Goh Jian Kai, founder and CEO of Southeast Asia’s cross-border payment solution system RateX. Odyssey has lofty goals, aiming to create a world where sharing is the norm and ownership or sharing monopoly doesn’t come in the way of people’s lives. A decentralized sharing platform where all service providers and customers are connected definitely sounds attractive. It’s a new currency, so it needs development to reach its goals. Of course, the fact that buying a large number of OCN tokens will not put a major dent in your pocket is a definite point in its favour.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OCN to VND
₫--
|1 OCN to AUD
A$--
|1 OCN to GBP
￡--
|1 OCN to EUR
€--
|1 OCN to USD
$--
|1 OCN to MYR
RM--
|1 OCN to TRY
₺--
|1 OCN to JPY
¥--
|1 OCN to RUB
₽--
|1 OCN to INR
₹--
|1 OCN to IDR
Rp--
|1 OCN to KRW
₩--
|1 OCN to PHP
₱--
|1 OCN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 OCN to BRL
R$--
|1 OCN to CAD
C$--
|1 OCN to BDT
৳--
|1 OCN to NGN
₦--
|1 OCN to UAH
₴--
|1 OCN to VES
Bs--
|1 OCN to PKR
Rs--
|1 OCN to KZT
₸--
|1 OCN to THB
฿--
|1 OCN to TWD
NT$--
|1 OCN to AED
د.إ--
|1 OCN to CHF
Fr--
|1 OCN to HKD
HK$--
|1 OCN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 OCN to MXN
$--