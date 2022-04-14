OKX Mascot (WALLY) Information

$WALLY — The Comeback Kid of Crypto

Once a trader buried deep in the liquidation trenches, Wally was just another chart casualty — humbled, forgotten, and meme-worthy. But every cycle has its reversal.

Now he’s back. Sharper, greener, and wiser than ever.

$WALLY is more than just a token — it’s a symbol of every degen’s redemption arc. From blown accounts to breakout trades, Wally’s story is yours too. Whether you’re up 10x or down bad, Wally reminds us that the market always gives one more chance… if you’ve got the guts to take it.