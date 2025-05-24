Omnisea Price (OSEA)
The live price of Omnisea (OSEA) today is 0.00171706 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OSEA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Omnisea Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 304.35 USD
- Omnisea price change within the day is -0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Omnisea to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Omnisea to USD was $ +0.0003583957.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Omnisea to USD was $ +0.0001754230.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Omnisea to USD was $ -0.0001641041033715516.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003583957
|+20.87%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001754230
|+10.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001641041033715516
|-8.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Omnisea: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.42%
+0.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Omnichain Router - Our core contract connects multiple cross-chain messaging protocols such as LayerZero and Axelar Network. Omnisea NFT Launchpad - using our Omnichain Router, we provide ability to easily launch Omnichain NFTs collections and mint between chains - we're currently supporting Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Fantom. OSEA is our omnichain ERC-20 Token built using LayerZero contracts. Available on Polygon (base, total supply controller), Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, Optimism, and Arbitrum.
