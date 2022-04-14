Discover key insights into Omnisea (OSEA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Omnisea (OSEA) Information

Omnichain Router - Our core contract connects multiple cross-chain messaging protocols such as LayerZero and Axelar Network. Omnisea NFT Launchpad - using our Omnichain Router, we provide ability to easily launch Omnichain NFTs collections and mint between chains - we're currently supporting Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Fantom.

OSEA is our omnichain ERC-20 Token built using LayerZero contracts. Available on Polygon (base, total supply controller), Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Fantom, Optimism, and Arbitrum.