OMNIX (OMNIX) Information OmniX is an interop infrastructure and dApps suite built to enable seamless, composable onchain experiences. Originally launched as the first ONFT launchpad on LayerZero, it has evolved into a protocol stack powering cross-chain applications and infrastructure. Current products include OmniX Send (gasless top-ups across 40+ EVM chains), OmniX DVN (a LayerZero v2 decentralized verifier), and Oxi Trade (a native Hyperliquid trading experience currently in development), with more onchain experiences coming soon—including VRF-powered ONFTs. OmniX now builds natively on Hyperliquid. Official Website: https://omni-x.io/ Buy OMNIX Now!

OMNIX (OMNIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OMNIX (OMNIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 981.93M $ 981.93M $ 981.93M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 462.33K $ 462.33K $ 462.33K All-Time High: $ 0.00181075 $ 0.00181075 $ 0.00181075 All-Time Low: $ 0.00040675 $ 0.00040675 $ 0.00040675 Current Price: $ 0.00047084 $ 0.00047084 $ 0.00047084 Learn more about OMNIX (OMNIX) price

OMNIX (OMNIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OMNIX (OMNIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OMNIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OMNIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OMNIX's tokenomics, explore OMNIX token's live price!

