Onomy Protocol Price (NOM)
The live price of Onomy Protocol (NOM) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Onomy Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Onomy Protocol price change within the day is +7.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the NOM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NOM price information.
During today, the price change of Onomy Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Onomy Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Onomy Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Onomy Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+7.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-79.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Onomy Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+7.32%
-40.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Onomy Protocol is a layer-1 Cosmos chain powering a multi-chain & intuitive DEX that combines AMM liquidity pools with an order book UI facilitating cross-chain market, limit, stop, and conditional orders. Onomy is also converging traditional finance with decentralized finance by making it easier to migrate foreign exchange on-chain through crypto-collateralized decentralized stablecoins to be used for high frequency Forex trading, yield, and payments. All products will be accessible via a cross-chain super app that connects to DeFi lego blocks. The NOM token is used as collateral for the minting of stablecoins, assurance of network security through staking, protocol governance, and rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Onomy Protocol (NOM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NOM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NOM to VND
₫--
|1 NOM to AUD
A$--
|1 NOM to GBP
￡--
|1 NOM to EUR
€--
|1 NOM to USD
$--
|1 NOM to MYR
RM--
|1 NOM to TRY
₺--
|1 NOM to JPY
¥--
|1 NOM to RUB
₽--
|1 NOM to INR
₹--
|1 NOM to IDR
Rp--
|1 NOM to KRW
₩--
|1 NOM to PHP
₱--
|1 NOM to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NOM to BRL
R$--
|1 NOM to CAD
C$--
|1 NOM to BDT
৳--
|1 NOM to NGN
₦--
|1 NOM to UAH
₴--
|1 NOM to VES
Bs--
|1 NOM to PKR
Rs--
|1 NOM to KZT
₸--
|1 NOM to THB
฿--
|1 NOM to TWD
NT$--
|1 NOM to AED
د.إ--
|1 NOM to CHF
Fr--
|1 NOM to HKD
HK$--
|1 NOM to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NOM to MXN
$--