OnTact (ONTACT) Tokenomics

OnTact (ONTACT) Information ttogttog is a Social Networking Business Card Platform that combines digital name cards and social networking. ttogttog is a Biz to Earn (B2E) platform that combines an incentive-based token ecosystem with a business platform to encourage active participation and contribution from users. OnTact is the governance token of the ttogttog platform. Official Website: https://ontact.at/index.html Buy ONTACT Now!

OnTact (ONTACT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OnTact (ONTACT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 All-Time High: $ 0.069336 $ 0.069336 $ 0.069336 All-Time Low: $ 0.02000918 $ 0.02000918 $ 0.02000918 Current Price: $ 0.03611696 $ 0.03611696 $ 0.03611696

OnTact (ONTACT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OnTact (ONTACT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ONTACT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ONTACT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ONTACT's tokenomics, explore ONTACT token's live price!

